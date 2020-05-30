Military Could Deploy Troops to Minneapolis 'Very Quickly', Trump Says

Some active-duty US military police officers have reportedly been ordered by the military to prepare to deploy if local authorities request their assistance.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the military could "very quickly" deploy troops to Minneapolis to respond to the ongoing protests that were sparked by the death of an African-American man named George Floyd.

One US official said on condition of anonymity that some active-duty military police officers have already been ordered by the military to prepare to deploy if local authorities ask for their help, Reuters notes.

"We could have our military there very quickly," if their help was requested, Trump said.

How the Protests Started

George Floyd died in police custody after being pinned to the ground and handcuffed by police officers who arrived in response to a call from a grocery store claiming Floyd had tried to pay for his purchase with an allegedly counterfeit banknote.

One of the officers involved in the incident had held a knee to the neck of Floyd, who was saying "I can't breathe" multiple times but was ignored by police.

A wave of protests erupted in Minneapolis after the footage of the incident went viral, to which police responded with tear gas and non-lethal ammunition, while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ended up calling in the National Guard to help deal with the unrest.

