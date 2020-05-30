FLOTUS Bashed Online as She Sees 'No Reason for Violence' in Protests Over George Floyd's Death

The first lady expressed her condolences to the family of George Floyd, and urged the people of the United States to focus on “peace, prayers & healing”.

As the United States witnessed the eruption of a wave of protests this week, sparked by the death of African-American man named George Floyd who died in police custody after being pinned to the ground and handcuffed, US First Lady Melania Trump stepped forward to offer her take on the situation.

In her 29 May tweet, the FLOTUS argued that while the United States does allow for peaceful protests, "there is no reason for violence".

"I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now", Melania insisted.

Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can’t stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let's focus on peace, prayers & healing. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 29, 2020

​She also expressed her "deepest condolences" to Floyd's family, and urged Americans to "focus on peace, prayers & healing".

Many social media users, however, used this opportunity to criticize Melania and her husband, US President Donald Trump.

“Let’s focus on peace prayers and healing.” Hmmm... have you talked with the renter at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 29, 2020

How about focus on ending systemic racism and electing a president who gives a damn unlike your husband. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 29, 2020

​A number of people snarkily inquired about certain other forms of peaceful protest, some of which the US president doesn't seem to be fond of.

This kind of peaceful protest? pic.twitter.com/AsIKEU2xdO — Tommar Wilson (@tommarwilson) May 29, 2020

Exactly... over and over again. pic.twitter.com/jAXSsPdrVg — Joanne Cropper (@JSCtob) May 30, 2020

The city of Minneapolis has been gripped by riots for four days in a row now, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calling in the National Guard to help deal with the unrest.

Thousands of people marched to the White House on Friday in a sympathy protest over Floyd's death, with protests also erupting across the country, including California, New York, Atlanta and Louisville.