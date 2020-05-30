George Floyd Protesters Ripping Down Barricades Outside White House – Video

A video that spread online on Tuesday shows a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning George Floyd to the ground with his knee on the alleged counterfeiter's neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells him that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Protests over George Floyd's death at hands of police hit Washington DC overnight, with demonstrators arriving on Pennsylvania Avenue twice on Friday, thus forcing the Secret Service and police to partially seal off the White House grounds.

Multiple protesters were involved in scuffles with police and threw various objects at them, including water bottles, when trying to breach the barricades that surround the White House.

Rioters outside the White House are stealing barricades from secret service.



How is this helping you get justice for George Floyd??????? pic.twitter.com/BprKj46pWt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 30, 2020

Right now at the White House protesters are ripping away the barricades that surround the building.pic.twitter.com/LS2YLtSRnJ — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 30, 2020

Protesters tear down barricades outside the White House #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/uvPKGzeMGo — Evy Mages (@EvyMages) May 30, 2020​

At the White House now #GeorgeFloydProtests still happening. Many of the officers guarding the barricade in riot gear just put their helmets on pic.twitter.com/L6MX8Iw3mH — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) May 30, 2020

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he'd spoken to the family of George Floyd and expressed his hope that legitimate public protests could be prevented from descending into anarchy.

Several cities across the US have witnessed massive protests, which started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after an African-American resident, George Floyd, died on Monday after being tackled by police and pinned to the ground.

