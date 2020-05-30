'We Have Long Night Ahead', de Blasio Says as Uproar Over George Floyd's Death Continues in NYC

New York is among the cities that has seen angry citizens take to the streets over the death of a black resident of Minneapolis, where the protests have taken the most violent turn, including clashes with police, vandalism, and even arson.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Fort Greene Park, where a New York Police Department (NYPD) van was set on fire late in the evening.

88th Precinct Brooklyn, NY pic.twitter.com/72YRaEbGaD — the sound of joy (@enlightenment64) May 30, 2020

According to the New York Post, protesters attempted to surround the 88th precinct but were stopped by a massive contingent of NYPD officers deployed to the scene.

Protesters push back police van near 88th Precinct in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/PiIvSNz1TE — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 30, 2020

the scene at the 88th precinct in brooklyn about an hour ago pic.twitter.com/0aB8EHDmzF — lil ope scuze me vert (@davidwjohanson_) May 30, 2020

Van abandoned and being totally wrecked with bricks pic.twitter.com/hzG20Azh23 — Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020

In Brooklyn, thousands of protesters took to the Prospect Heights arena. They were heard roaring, "They're killing us".

A lot just popped off at the protest for George Floyd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pepper spray, batons, and several arrests. pic.twitter.com/ZuciQA82fe — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) May 29, 2020

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to say that protests would continue throughout Friday night, adding that the authorities are seeking to deescalate the situation.

We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe. There will be a full review of what happened tonight. We don’t ever want to see another night like this. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2020

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd with his knee to the ground as the man repeatedly told him he could not breathe, was charged with murder and manslaughter on Friday. Floyd's family is demanding that the authorities file more serious charges against Chauvin.