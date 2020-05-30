Register
03:27 GMT30 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arrives to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron after the Tech for Good Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to persuade Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other internet giants to discuss tax and data protection issues at a Paris meeting set to focus on how they could use their global influence for the public good

    Mark Zuckerberg Says Trump's Tweets on Minneapolis Protests Do Not Incite Violence

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106653/50/1066535097_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_a5d04d60f76b0f685cf6d2e532dbfe7a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005301079460639-mark-zuckerberg-says-trumps-tweets-on-minneapolis-protests-do-not-incite-violence/

    The Facebook CEO said his personal reaction to the tweets concerning the uproar in Minneapolis was negative, but acting as the leader of a social media platform, he was obliged to allow as much freedom of speech online as possible.

    Mark Zuckerberg reacted to President Trump's recent tweets, in which he wrote "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in response to the violent protests that have continued in Minneapolis over the death of black man George Floyd. 

    According to Zuckerberg, Trump's words do not violate Facebook's policy around incitement of violence.

    "[...] our position is that we should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies", Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook on late Friday. "We decided that this post, which explicitly discouraged violence, also does not violate our policies and is important for people to see."

    Zuckerberg went on to say that people in power should be able to speak out so that their speech is open for public discussion and they could be held accountable for what they say.

    "I disagree strongly with how the President spoke about this, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinised out in the open", he said.

    Trump took to Twitter on Friday to comment on the ongoing riot in Minneapolis, where black resident George Floyd died after being held in police custody. Trump said that protesters, who went wild as they smashed police cars and vandalised city property, were disgracing the memory of Floyd and that the authorities should take control of the situation before it becomes worse.

    However, many found his words about the "looting" provocative, and Twitter hid the tweet because it was deemed to contain violent content.

    Zuckerberg earlier said that social media companies should not act as the "arbiter of truth", censoring speech online, after Twitter placed "fact-checks" on Trump's tweets about how mail-in ballots could potentially lead to fraud in the November election.

    Trump has accused Twitter of being selective in its censorship, targeting conservative voices ahead of the election.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters participate in the Make America Great Again parade on 24 May 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. A Facebook post noted the event, which was scheduled to begin at the US Coast Guard station on the battery in Downtown Charleston and wind its way up the harbour, was hosted by OSR Marine, a marine supply store.
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 May
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse