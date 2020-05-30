Disney World in Florida Will Reopen on 11 July - County Mayor

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has approved reopening of Walt Disney World Resort and Sea World, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings tweeted on late Friday.
I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of @FloridaDBPR, that @WaltDisneyWorld Resort and @SeaWorld have received approval of their re-opening plans. #SeaWorld will re-open June 10 and #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be July 11. pic.twitter.com/vNKgSxZvbC— Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) May 29, 2020
USA Today reported on Wednesday that Walt Disney World Resort, which was closed due to coronavirus on 15 March, was planning a phased reopening starting on 11 July.
It also said the visitors will be required to wear protective masks and their temperature will be measured at the entrance. In addition to that, social distancing markers will also be in place throughout the parks.
