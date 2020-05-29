'Horrible Situation': Trump Says Minneapolis Looters Should Not Drown Out Peaceful Protesters

"It’s a terrible thing. … it should never happen … we are determined that justice be served. Spoke to members of the family. Terrific people. We think that we also have to make a statement … very important that we have peaceful protesters … [that the] memory of George Floyd be a perfect memory," Trump said during the discussion.
"The looter should not be allowed to drown out the peaceful protesters," Trump added.
Protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota continued Friday for the fourth day in a row over the murder of George Floyd, who died on Monday after a brutal police arrest. On Thursday evening, rioters in Minneapolis set on fire the police precinct where the four arresting officers involved in the case were working. Other buildings and businesses were also looted and set on fire by rioters.
On Monday, George Floyd was left dead after Derek Chauvin, a police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, refused to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck.
Officers came in contact with Floyd after dispatchers received a call about a man trying to use forged paperwork at a grocery store. Chauvin on Friday was arrested with manslaughter and third-degree murder. Three other officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired and are currently under investigation.
