Biden's Questionable Remarks Towards Asians Come to Light as He Bashes Trump for 'Racism'

In 2014, Biden reportedly came under fire on social media for using the term “Orient” while describing his meeting with the former prime minister of Singapore.

As US Democratic senator and presidential hopeful Joe Biden stepped forward to criticize US President Donald Trump for allegedly “scapegoating” foreigners amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that Biden himself previously made “head-turning” remarks concerning Asian Americans, Fox News reports.

According to the media outlet, Biden and Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth “all but accuse Trump of racism” after the president told CBS News' Weijia Jiang to "ask China" about the growing number of coronavirus cases, as well as bash Trump for his use of phrase "Chinese virus" and for "deflecting blame for his own failure to heed the warnings of experts to prepare for this crisis."

However, it seems that Biden also has a history of use of some rather interesting terms, as last year he appeared to suggest that “xenophobia” affects the employment of women in Japan.

"Japan is in a position where traditionally women are as well-educated as men, but the tradition was, once they had a child, they were to drop out of the job market", he said during a campaign stop in South Carolina. "There’s an entire move, because they’re xenophobic — because they don’t want to invite other people from outside their country to come in and make up the workforce — they have fewer workers than they have a need for workers. And so, what they’ve done is they’ve decided to encourage women to stay in the job market."

In 2014, Biden also reportedly managed to incur the ire of a number of social media users after speaking about his meeting with former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew whom he said “most foreign policy experts around the world say is the wisest man in the Orient".

"Vice President Joe Biden’s insensitive remarks are offensive to both Asian-Americans and our Asian allies abroad," RNC spokesperson Ninio Fetalvo said back then. "His comment is not only disrespectful but also uses unacceptable imperialist undertones."

And as Fox News points out, mere hours after the aforementioned incident, Biden “walked back his decision to employ the term 'Shylocks' following criticism from Jewish groups”.

Earlier this month, Biden also managed to attract quite a bit of attention to himself online as he appeared to have confused the D-Day with the date of the attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII, though his campaign claimed he was actually referring to "Delaware Day".