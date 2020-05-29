Protests Over George Floyd's Death Continue in Minneapolis - Video

Sputnik presents its live broadcast of protests against police aggression that have been continuing in Minneapolis for several days already.
The protests began after George Floyd was pronounced dead in hospital on Monday, moments after a police officer had knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes despite Floyd saying he could not breathe.
The four officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest were fired the next day.
US President Donald Trump said he has requested a federal investigation into the incident and pledged that "justice will be served."
