CNN Reporter Arrested by Minnesota Police During Live Broadcast - Photo, Video

People on social media have been sharing photos and videos of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez being arrested by Minnesota state police during a live broadcast - supposedly without explanation.
According to one Twitter user, the cameraman and producer of Jimenez's team have been arrested as well. The crew was covering the ongoing protests and riots in Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of local police.
CNN reporter @OmarJimenez just got arrested by Minnesota state police live on @NewDay with no explanation. This is the most extraordinary moment of TV news I’ve ever seen. The camera man and producer are now being arrested. pic.twitter.com/fLb4f29yzX— Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) May 29, 2020
Earlier in the day, multiple shots were heard outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver as protesters gathered in the nearby area for a solidarity demonstration to express their indignation at Floyd's killing.
One of the four officers involved held a knee to the neck of the man, whose close-to-last words were "I can't breathe". The police were responding to a call from a local grocery store where Floyd had allegedly tried to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill.
