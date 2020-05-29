Seven People Shot in Louisville in Protests Over March Murder of Woman by Police - Reports

Police say that officers were not involved in the shootings.
Hundreds of people have gathered in Louisville to protest Taylor's death. Police special adviser Jessie Halladay said that protesters were throwing bottles at security officers.
so far best POV video (unlike news clips) showing Louisville cops shooting protestors. Revolutionary analysis on these uprisings in U.S. is critical at this moment. #BlackLivesMatter— SupportMutualAid 🐜🐌 (@jasonmaragon) May 29, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ft2dZVFx4s
The situation downtown "remains fluid and continues to evolve," Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington said.
