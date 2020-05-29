Jay Leno, Elon Musk Hop Into 2021 Tesla Cybertruck - Video

Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno Leno visited Space X headquarters in ‎Hawthorne, California‎, on Wednesday to try out a prototype of the latest vehicle made by Musk's electric carmaker Tesla.

Jay Leno and Elon Musk try out Tesla's 2021 Cybertruck in a new episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" on CNBC.

The fragment of the new episode shows Musk playing the "car salesman", while Leno admires the features of the science-fiction inspired car and asks Musk why they made it bullet-proof.

"Because it's badass and super-cool", Musk replies. "We want to be a leader in apocalypse technology."

Musk also says that the Cybertruck needs to be reduced by about 5 percent to fit in a normal garage.

He then invites Leno to drive the vehicle through the mile-long "test-tunnel", which Leno accepts. The tunnel, dug under Los Angeles, was also made by Musk's Boring Company.

The 2021 #Tesla #Cybertruck! A massive truck, sports car performance and can fit in tunnels and your garage!



Musk earlier showed how the vehicle is able to withstand blows from a sledgehammer because its body is made of an ultra-hard stainless steel alloy. The long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck was introduced at a special demonstration event in Los Angeles in November last year. While its production is expected to start in 2021, preorders have already been taken.

Former late-night television host Leno is a passionate car collector who also hosts the "Jay Leno's Garage" series about motor vehicles on YouTube. His collection consists of more than 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, including the famous McLaren F1, and altogether is worth at least $50 million.