US to Ship Additional 150 Ventilators to Russia in Bid to Fight COVID-19

"The remaining 150 ventilators are being produced by the manufacturer and are expected to be ready for shipment the week of June 1," the official told Sputnik.
Earlier Thursday, Vyaire Medical Company representative Patrick O'Connor confirmed that the United States will ship 150 more ventilators to Russia.
Last week, a military transport aircraft delivered the first 50 ventilators from the US to Russia. Washington will donate $5.6 million worth of equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in Russia.
Russia has also provided the US with equipment to help it fights its own outbreak. In April, Russia sent a plane with 45 lung ventilators, 15,000 respirators, and one million masks to the United States.
The latest data by Worldometer shows that there are more than 379,000 cases of the coronavirus in Russia and more than 4,000 deaths as a result. The US is still surpassing the rest of the world in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths with more than 1.7 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths as a result of the disease.
