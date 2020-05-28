Protests Over George Floyd's Death Continue in Minneapolis - Video

Citizens are demonstrating in Minneapolis on Thursday, as the uproar with the local police over black man George Floyd's death continues.
According to the footage circulating on social media, a police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee and refused to stop after the man repeatedly told him he could not breathe. He died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the incident, adding that "justice will be served".
