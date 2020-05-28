Billie Eilish Undresses in New Short Film, Says 'You've Never Seen My Body'

Grammy winner Billie Eilish has amused her fans on Wednesday by sharing a short teasy film called "Not My Responsibility".
A short video posted on YouTube shows Eilish stripping off her black tank top over an ambient soundtrack, giving a glimpse of her bra but then sinking into black liquid resembling ink.
"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman", the singer says on video. "If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, [...] Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"
The video has already gone viral on social media, as more than 7.5 million users have watched it as of Wednesday night.
Elish previously said in an interview while commenting on her looks that people cannot judge her body because they "haven't seen what's underneath".
