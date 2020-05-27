'Justice Will Be Served': Trump Says FBI, DoJ Probe in George Floyd Murder Will Be 'Expedited'

Trump added that he applauds the work that has been done thus far by local law enforcement, following Floyd's death on Monday.
....I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020
Earlier Wednesday, Jacob Frey, the Democratic Mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, demanded the arresting officer (seen with his knee on Floyd's neck) be charged in the 46-year-old's death.
This came alongside the Minneapolis Police Department's identification of the four fired police officers involved in the incident: Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.
A number of protests have taken place in Minneapolis since Floyd's death. Footage posted to social media showed police responding to demonstrations with riot gear and chemical agents.
Protesters running from 3rd precinct—coughing —appears chemical agents deployed pic.twitter.com/2ImxCF4woW— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
