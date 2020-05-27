Restaurants Reopen in Miami's Ocean Drive Amid Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions - Video

Sputnik presents its live broadcast from Ocean Drive in Miami Beach where restaurants are expected to reopen on Wednesday following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
No vehicles will be allowed in the street in order to have more seating space outside the restaurants which have to meet certain regulations regarding occupancy and social distancing amid continuing coronavirus outbreak.
As of 27 May, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US stands at 1,681,418, with nearly 99,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
