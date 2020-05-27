Trump Calls On House Republicans to Vote Against FISA Renewal Bill

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to vote against legislation extending Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act provisions. The vote in the House of Representatives is slated for Wednesday.
“I hope all Republican House Members vote NO on FISA until such time as our Country is able to determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history took place!” Trump tweeted, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
Earlier in the month, the Senate voted 80-16 to reauthorize three expired surveillance programs under the USA Freedom Act, a 2015 intelligence reform law.
The upcoming bill’s reforms require the attorney general to sign off on surveillance of government officials and paves the way for additional outside expert testimony before the FISA court.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of 1978 prescribes procedures for requesting judicial authorization for the electronic surveillance and physical search of persons engaged in espionage or international terrorism against the United States on behalf of a foreign power.
