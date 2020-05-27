Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Minnesota After Arrest Leaves Local Man Dead - Videos

Thousands of protesters have gathered outside the Minneapolis Police Department's (MPD) 3rd precinct following the death of black man George Floyd. The local police have used tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades against the marchers.
Videos shared on social media show officers in riot gear trying to disperse the protests, which, at some point, became openly violent.
Police pushing the line further. More cops coming down the alley from Minnehaha. Can’t see the crowd on Lake st. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/zvBWzBQd88— Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020
#Minneapolis going crazy rn pic.twitter.com/RX2sB7Ja6W— Stephen Bowers 🦁 (@StephenBowersDE) May 27, 2020
This is the scene in Minneapolis; cops are in riot gear and using chemical agents against demonstrators, some becoming violent— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 27, 2020
Angry citizens were seen collecting grenades and throwing them back at the police, vandalising police cars, and smashing windows.
RAW VIDEO: Protesters inside Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct parking lot smashing squad cars, before officers show up and fire flash grenades inside to get them to disperse. WARNING: This video contains violence and strong language. READ MORE: https://t.co/HZTamsXTCN pic.twitter.com/Cktz07ftSg— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 27, 2020
Minneapolis is really tired as you can see! pic.twitter.com/XJIhbhDfpl— Ms. Chicken (@TruuNubianQueen) May 27, 2020
My eyes burning from chemical agent in air...outside 3rd precinct protest continues with MPD in riot gear @kstp pic.twitter.com/qUzX2Ge4Ra— Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020
Other protesters decided to break into the MPD's parking lot to smash the vehicles.
Fence to the squad parking lot is torn open. Cars being busted pic.twitter.com/g0ltLZGdWx— Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are now investigating the matter. Mayor Jacob Frey said the four officers involved in the fatal arrest have been terminated, while Floyd's family demanded that they be charged with murder.
