Trump Slams Democrats for 'Total Double Standard' As Obama Captured Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

President Donald Trump has once again slammed the critics of his recent golf outing amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.
Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that former Democratic President Barack Obama has been caught playing golf, despite his wife, Michelle, urging Americans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
....A total double standard. The only thing the Dems have going for them is their very close relationship with the Fake News Lamestream Media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
Last weekend, Trump went outside to play golf, which the mainstream media has depicted as a "mortal sin", according to him.
"What they don't say is that it was my first golf in almost... months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway", Trump tweeted Monday. "They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged!"
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden also took a moment to criticise his rival, as he released a new campaign ad on Saturday slamming the US president for playing golf while the US death toll keeps rising.
