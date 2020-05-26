One in 5 US Teachers Plan to Quit if Classrooms Reopen in Autumn - Poll

"[One] 1 in 5 teachers say they are unlikely to go back to school if their classrooms reopen in the fall, a potential massive wave of resignations", a USA Today article summarising the poll said.
A parallel poll of parents with at least one child in school – kindergarten through grade 12 - finds that 6 in 10 say they would be likely to pursue at-home learning options such as homeschooling instead of sending back their children this autumn. Nearly a third of parents, 30 percent say they are "very likely" to do that, the newspaper reported.
The COVID-19 crisis prompted nearly every US school district to close classrooms and hastily adopt remote learning procedures such as online lessons.
Three-fourths of teachers (76 percent) said their students are falling behind in their classwork as a result of distance learning, a concern shared by nearly half (46 percent) of parents, according to the two polls.
All comments
Show new comments (0)