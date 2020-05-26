FBI Investigates Death of African American Man After Encounter With Police in Minnesota

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating the death of an African American man after he was arrested by law enforcement officers, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"As additional information has been made available, it has been determined that the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be a part of this investigation", the release said.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Floyd's family, said in a statement on Tuesday that they will seek justice in this case and demand answers from the Minneapolis Police Department.

"This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge," Crump said in the statement.

The arrest that was made Monday evening in Minneapolis was captured on video by bystanders and shows the African American man, George Floyd, handcuffed with a police officer pinning him to the ground with his knee on his neck. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until he becomes unresponsive.

On Monday night, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release that Floyd was taken to a local hospital and died a short time later.

The release said police reported to a call of "forgery in progress" and found Floyd sitting on top of a blue car and appearing to be under the influence. The release said Floyd physically resisted officers when they handcuffed him, noting that he appeared to be suffering "medical distress".

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also investigating the matter, the release said, adding that the officers involved in the incident had body cameras that were on during the incident.