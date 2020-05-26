US Stock Futures Rise on Hopes of Vaccine Against Coronavirus

US stock futures climbed in overnight trading on Monday, according to CNBC News.
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped about 250 points tonight. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 also traded higher 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
Investors in the US have been buoyed by hopes of creating a vaccine against the novel COVID-19 disease. On Monday, biotech company Novavaz announced it had launched the first human trials of its experimental vaccine. Earlier, another company, Moderna, said it had tested its vaccine on 45 participants, all of whom developed immunity to coronavirus.
The US remains the nation most affected by COVID-19. As of today, over 1.6 million citizens have been infected with the virus, of whom more than 98,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
