Trump Defends 'Mortal Sin' of Golfing Amid Pandemic

"Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin", Trump tweeted.
Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin - I knew this would happen! What they don't say is that it was my first golf in almost...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
Major US publications did stories on Trump's trip to his golf course in Virginia as the country's death toll from the virus approached 100,000.
....Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate - and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
Trump went on to criticise Joe Biden, his Democratic rival in the upcoming presidential election, for his "work ethic". Biden released a new campaign ad on Saturday slamming the president for playing golf while the US death toll kept rising.
The United States' overall deaths are nearing 100,000, with more than 1.6 million having caught the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.
