New Jersey Opens Its Beaches for Memorial Day Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

A live broadcast shows beaches in New Jersey being reopened on the Memorial Day holiday. The opening of the beaches and boardwalks is one of the state's first hopeful steps toward lifting the coronavirus lockdown.
People are authorised to swim and sunbathe while keeping up social distancing rules, but there will be no concerts or fireworks this year. Since 22 May, people have also been allowed to participate in sporting activities such as golf, shooting and archery, horseback riding, tennis in private tennis clubs and strolling in community gardens. But with establishments such as gyms, where crowding is more difficult to control, the state has taken a more measured response.
The US has 1,643,499 coronavirus cases, with 97,722 fatalities, according to a database compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US state of New Jersey's death toll stands at 11,138, the data shows.
