21:37 GMT24 May 2020
    Trump Suspends US Entry for Foreign Citizens Who Have Been in Brazil in Last 14 Days

    Earlier in the week, Brazil became second in the list of the most coronavirus-affected countries with more than 347,000 cases, only letting the Unites States ahead with the number of infected people over 1,6 mln, as shown by Johns Hopkins University data.

    US President Donald Trump decided to suspend the entry to the US for the foreigners who have been to Brazil in last 14 days, according to the White House press release. Citing the number of coronavirus cases in Brazil, the statement said that the action will "help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country".

    “Today, the President has taken decisive action to protect our country by suspending the entry of aliens who have been in Brazil during the 14-day period before seeking admittance to the United States. As of May 23, 2020, Brazil had 310,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world. Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country", the statement read.

    It was noted in the release that the restriction does not apply to "the flow of commerce" between the two countries.

    The statement comes as Brazil becomes second country in the world in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases, having registered 347,398 of them as of 24 May, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The country's death toll is currently 22,013. 

    The United States is topping the list of most coronavirus-affected countries with over 1,6 mln of registered cases and more than 97,000 deaths.

    COVID-19, Brazil, US
    Votre message a été envoyé!
