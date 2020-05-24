Register
20:06 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019.

    Trump Claims Putin Likes Him, But Doesn't Want Him to Win Election in 2020

    © AP Photo / Mikhail Klimentyev
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    818
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/54/1079235480_0:0:2845:1601_1200x675_80_0_0_09409216807c42ebe2ce1df061dedba0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005241079407372-trump-claims-putin-likes-him-but-doesnt-want-him-to-win-election-in-2020/

    In the past, POTUS has repeatedly stressed that he has taken the toughest stance on Russia of all presidents in US history amid allegations of a conspiracy between his campaign and Moscow – which later turned out to be baseless.

    US President Donald Trump has suggested during an interview on the news programme Full Measure that Russian President Vladimir Putin is very fond of him, but is not interested in his further success as US president.

    "He likes me, but I think he doesn’t want me to win the election", Trump said.

    POTUS went on to suggest that China is also on the list of actors who want to see him lose his re-election bid this autumn. While he has not elaborated on this remark, Trump has taken an aggressive stance towards China lately, accusing its government of coving up information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Trump also initiated a trade war with the Asian country in 2018, a matter that has not yet been resolved, but is now on the verge of escalating further. Despite achieving a certain degree of success in negotiating a new trade deal, Trump's key condition for lifting tariffs on Chinese goods, POTUS recently suggested that Washington might undertake new economic actions against Beijing in light of alleged cover-ups related to the pandemic.

    Trump's Relations With Russia

    In the past, Trump has made numerous statements claiming that he has taken a "tough" stance towards Russia and even alleged that he was tougher on the country than any other US president before him. These remarks were made amid ongoing allegations that Trump and his campaign had conspired with Russia in order to win the 2016 election in exchange for pursuing a more favourable policy towards Moscow.

    These allegations dogged Trump for at least the first two years of his presidency despite the US president and Moscow vehemently denying them. Trump's continuation and escalation of the US sanctions policy towards Russia, as well as the expulsion of Russian diplomats, didn't stop the accusations either. POTUS' "tough" stance towards Moscow apparently also revealed itself in his use of minor and unsubstantiated pretexts to ditch arms control agreements with Moscow, such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty, while ignoring the US' own violations of these accords, which have been pointed out by the Kremlin.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Mikhail Klimentyev
    US House Lawmakers Demand Summary Report on Ventilator Talks Between Trump, Putin

    After two years of investigating the accusations against Trump and his team, Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no evidence to support claims that such a conspiracy between Trump and Moscow ever existed. 

    Related:

    Trump Changed His Attitude to China When He Noticed COVID-19 May Hurt His Election Campaign - Pundit
    Trump's Anti-China Rhetoric is Unproductive but Might Help Him Win 2020 Race, Analysts Suggest
    US Stratbombers Sent to South, East China Seas as Trump’s War of Words With Beijing Escalates
    US House Lawmakers Demand Summary Report on Ventilator Talks Between Trump, Putin
    Trump Says Told Putin 'Appropriate Time' to Improve US-Russia Relations
    Trump Says Getting Along With Russia's Putin 'Great Thing'
    Tags:
    China, US, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse