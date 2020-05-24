Trump at Loss for Words When Asked About Biden's Strong Points as Potential President

POTUS earlier criticised Biden while the latter was still in the thick of the Democratic Party primary race, insisting that the former vice president was one of the weakest candidates in the field, giving him the moniker “sleepy Joe”.

President Donald Trump had trouble naming a single strong point that his likely opponent in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, has that would make him a good POTUS during a recent interview on "Full Measure News".

Trump said he'd like to call "experience" the former vice president's strong suit, but then immediately rejected that. POTUS argued that Biden didn't have any experience because he purportedly has trouble remembering his actions.

"He doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday. He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person", Trump said.

At the same time, when asked about Biden's weak points, the president stated that the ex-vice president has many of those and added that he is ready to talk about them "all day long".

Biden and his campaign of late have not been pulling any punches either. The Biden for President campaign released a video featuring footage of Trump's first golf outing in some time on 23 May, while stressing the US passing the 100,000 COVID-19 death milestone recently. The ad suggested that the president's decision to visit the golf course while the nation deals with the raging pandemic was one of the reasons Biden should be elected POTUS this year.

Democrats have long criticised Trump's handling of the pandemic, often arguing that his administration lacks a proper nationwide plan for ending the outbreak and returning safely to normal life.