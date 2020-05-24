Register
12:28 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the business community while visiting the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant, which is making ventilators and medical supplies, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, U.S.

    Trump at Loss for Words When Asked About Biden's Strong Points as Potential President

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/49/1079404943_0:0:3447:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_b79a3c58f702ec1f3d64a552b08a4e21.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005241079405004-trump-at-loss-for-words-when-asked-about-bidens-strong-points-as-potential-president/

    POTUS earlier criticised Biden while the latter was still in the thick of the Democratic Party primary race, insisting that the former vice president was one of the weakest candidates in the field, giving him the moniker “sleepy Joe”.

    President Donald Trump had trouble naming a single strong point that his likely opponent in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, has that would make him a good POTUS during a recent interview on "Full Measure News".

    Trump said he'd like to call "experience" the former vice president's strong suit, but then immediately rejected that. POTUS argued that Biden didn't have any experience because he purportedly has trouble remembering his actions.

    "He doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday. He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person", Trump said.

    At the same time, when asked about Biden's weak points, the president stated that the ex-vice president has many of those and added that he is ready to talk about them "all day long".

     

    Biden and his campaign of late have not been pulling any punches either. The Biden for President campaign released a video featuring footage of Trump's first golf outing in some time on 23 May, while stressing the US passing the 100,000 COVID-19 death milestone recently. The ad suggested that the president's decision to visit the golf course while the nation deals with the raging pandemic was one of the reasons Biden should be elected POTUS this year.

    Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and former U.S Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks at the UnidosUS Annual Conference, in San Diego, California, U.S., August 5, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Biden Apologises for ‘Ain’t Black’ Remark as Trump Campaign Sells T-Shirt With the Quote

    Democrats have long criticised Trump's handling of the pandemic, often arguing that his administration lacks a proper nationwide plan for ending the outbreak and returning safely to normal life.

    Related:

    Hackers Publish 'Harmless' Part of 'Dirty Laundry' on Trump, Warn They Could Sell Rest to Joe Biden
    Netizens Divided as Joe Biden Lables Donald Trump ‘President Tweety’
    Poll Wars: Trump Demands Fox News Fire 'Fake Pollster' As Election Poll Numbers Show Biden Ahead
    Biden Opens 8-Point Lead Over Trump in Presidential Election
    Biden Apologises for ‘Ain’t Black’ Remark as Trump Campaign Sells T-Shirt With the Quote
    Tags:
    strong points, 2020 US Presidential Election, US, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    They Were Example to All: Life of Soviet Pioneers in Colour
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse