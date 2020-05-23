Video: Four-Alarm Fire Destroys Warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf

A huge early Saturday fire, raised by the city's emergency services to four alarms, consumed a warehouse containing fish processing equipment at Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, California, US.
Black smoke from the fire, which shot over 100 feet (30.5 metres) in the air, can be seen miles away, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Fire at Fisherman’s Wharf SF. No tourist areas affected. Jeremiah O’Brien WWII ship saved but a storage bldg destroyed. SFFD Lt Jonathan Baxter air dropped these to me pic.twitter.com/rQO3WXVear— John Evans (@JohnEvansKCBS) May 23, 2020
DEVELOPING: Fire crews are battling a large four-alarm fire burning at a warehouse at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California. No injuries have been reported, fire officials said. https://t.co/DCXkGjic1q pic.twitter.com/whslv5hDwH— ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2020
Over 150 firefighters, who arrived to the scene in over 50 trucks, along with fireboats, succeeded in putting out the fire in the warehouse, called Shed C, as well as in preventing the flames from approaching the historic World War II-era ship ‘USS Jeremiah O’Brien’.
No injuries were reported at the warehouse or on the museum vessel, which sustained cosmetic damage after flames licked at it.
“I am very grateful,” said an employee who has worked on the ship for 20 years, cited by the outlet. “This ship, she’s something else. She’s been through a lot. She’s not going to be taken down by a shed fire.”
A fire on Pier 45 in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf destroyed a portion of a warehouse on the pier.— Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 23, 2020
Fire crews were able to keep flames from damaging the World War II era “SS Jeremiah O’Brien” museum ship. pic.twitter.com/4Su9WbJf0n
Viewers video of the massive fire at Fisherman’s Wharf pic.twitter.com/eydzduQS7q— Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) May 23, 2020
A portion of Pier 45 at San in Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf destroyed by fire. Tourist areas unaffected. These are my pix. Tim Ryan has relieved me & on scene now for @KCBSRadio. pic.twitter.com/yahYty1pah— John Evans (@JohnEvansKCBS) May 23, 2020
Haunting images from Fisherman's Wharf in SF, where a four-alarm fire destroyed a warehouse at Pier 45. https://t.co/qiNyWQOcBV pic.twitter.com/UyLTDN4d8k— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 23, 2020
The San Francisco Fire Department said that investigations are underway to identify the reason for the fire.
