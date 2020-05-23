Register
04:21 GMT23 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020.

    US Top Health Expert Fauci Explains Risks Behind Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (103)
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/56/1079395667_0:80:3055:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_934ea2ed3b111d1de7988b65148879fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005231079395571-us-top-health-expert-fauci-explains-risks-behind-development-of-covid-19-vaccine/

    As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues ravaging the globe, the search for a vaccine against the novel infectious disease has become the primary concern for many governments and drug companies.

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, explained in an interview with The Hill the risks behind the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

    He said that jumping ahead and making investments in vaccines before they are “safe and effective” mean that “you’re taking a risk, and the risk is a financial risk, it’s not a safety risk”.

    The health expert cautioned that the rapid development of a safe and effective vaccine against the virus is not guaranteed, adding that the US government has taken the “unprecedented step of beginning production on promising vaccine candidates” that have not yet been scientifically proven to be effective and safe.

    “In the standard way you develop a vaccine, you do not make major investments in the next step until you are fairly sure that the prior step works and you are satisfied with it,” Fauci said.

    Fauci said that following the correct steps could lengthen the process of preparing and delivering the vaccine by several months. He suggested that it is better to first ensure that “everything works” before moving to the step of “manufacturing the doses”.

    The doctor also pointed out that even promising vaccine candidates “fail more often than they succeed”.

    “Any time you develop a vaccine, you always remember, you always have a question that you may not get an effective vaccine. Even if you do everything right and you do everything on time, there’s no guarantee you’re going to have an effective vaccine,” the top US doctor said.

    Fauci noted that talking about having a vaccine by the end of this year or the beginning of next year, means “assuming that the vaccine is actually effective”.

    According to The Hill, the Trump administration is planning to investigate the production of those vaccine candidates that it considers the most promising, as phase-three trials are expected to begin in coming weeks and months.

    Fauci believes that if the production of vaccines begins and intensifies this summer, 100 million doses could be ready by the end of the year “and maybe a couple of hundred million doses by the beginning of next year”.

    “I mean that's aspirational,” he said. “The companies think that they can do that with the right financial backing”.

    The top health expert expressed his concern about the way that US President Donald Trump is characterizing the country’s effort of developing a  COVID-19 vaccine by referring to it as  “Operation Warp Speed”, noting that the president seeks to break all records for the speedy development of the drug.

    “I'm a little concerned by that name because it can imply by warp speed that you're going so fast that you're skipping over important steps and are not paying enough attention to safety, which is absolutely not the case,” he said. “But in this program of hastening the development of the vaccine, it's something that we do feel actually is feasible to get the kinds of doses that you would need”.

    As of Friday, the Unites States has registered over 1.6 million COVID-19 infections with at least 95,979 killed.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (103)

    Related:

    Brad Pitt Portrays Dr Fauci on SNL, Mocks Trump's Coronavirus Response
    Top US Doctor Fauci Says Meeting Tinder Matches OK ‘If You’re Willing to Take a Risk’
    White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying on COVID-19 Response - House Panel Spokesperson
    Leading US Immunologist Fauci Dismisses Trump's Claim that Coronavirus Has 'Artificial' Origins
    Dr Fauci Begins 'Modified Quarantine' After Contact With COVID-19-Positive WH Staffer
    Tags:
    risk, vaccine, Anthony Fauci, coronavirus, COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sorrell Vince, 23, left, from Northampton and Bethany Heatley from Preston enjoying the sun on Cullercoats Beach, in Tynemouth, England, Wednesday 20 May 2020. Lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak have been relaxed allowing unlimited outdoor exercise and activities such as sunbathing. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F).
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 May
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse