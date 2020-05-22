'You Ain't Black': Joe Biden Bashed Online Over a Remark on Voting Preferences

US senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has apparently landed in hot water after making a rather colorful remark about a certain category of American voters.
During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Biden told host Charlamagne the God that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black”.
As Fox News points out, Biden made this remark while going into “a rapid-fire defense of his record with the black community”, and it wasn't immediately clear whether he was referring to the host or to the black community in general.
This is disgusting.— Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020
Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ
Nevertheless, the interview ended on "a mutually positive note", the media outlet adds.
Quite a few social media users, however, did not seem all that pleased with Biden's choice of words.
Joe Biden is a 78yr old self admitted segregationist racist swine who has bullied the black community for 40yrs-hence the ‘94 mass incarceration crime bill.— 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@LATiffani1) May 22, 2020
This geriatric plantation butt slug belongs in a padded cell pulling out his hair plugs
May 22, 2020
Well I “ain’t” black and I “ain’t” voting for Joe Biden!— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) May 22, 2020
Honestly, I don't give a damn what #JoeBiden said. It is not new and I am not trying to gather up record retweets but I will say this— ✭ Wayne Dupree 😷 (@WayneDupreeShow) May 22, 2020
I am black and I "ain't" voting for Biden. He can't take my color away or who I am as a person [mic drop] #WakeUpAmerica
And while Biden's campaign adviser Symone Sanders claimed that his remark was in fact a joke, a number of people appeared unconvinced by her reasoning.
The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
Let's be clear ... we all heard the blatant racism with our own ears ... Period.— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 22, 2020
He needs to apologize for that remark. That was not okay. Biden can’t disrespect Black voters like that. And he can’t take our support for granted. We deserve better.— Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) May 22, 2020
