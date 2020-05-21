Register
12:20 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Barack Obama departs the Oval Office for the last time as president, at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017

    Who are the Barack Obama-Linked Scientists Who Lecture Trump on COVID-19 Preparedness?

    © AP Photo / JIM WATSON
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104982/78/1049827819_0:353:4428:2843_1200x675_80_0_0_088ff31c7c17030c41f549fdb7a617ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005211079374690-who-are-the-barack-obama-linked-scientists-who-lecture-trump-on-covid-19-preparedness/

    A group of Barack Obama's former scientific advisors have issued the strongest warning yet to the White House on Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A nine-member team of scientists has urged the Trump administration to replenish its strategic stockpile of medical supplies to prevent shortages should there be a second surge of new cases in the fall.

    The warning follows Obama's own criticism of Trump's coronavirus response strategy as "an absolute chaotic disaster" and comes as the President is clashing with his own health experts on the timeframe for reopening the nation.

    So who are the Obama advisors weighing in on the matter now?

    • Those who signed onto the letter make up a newly-established Ad-Hoc Pandemic Response Group.
    • The group will be issuing further reports and recommendations for members of both the Trump administration and Joe Biden's campaign, as well as lawmakers, governors and mayors from both major parties.
    • According to The Guardian, which first reported about the group, Barack Obama is not responsible for any of its findings, but he has been aware of the group’s existence since it was set up.
    • All nine of its members are prominent scientists who had all sat on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) during Obama's tenure.
    • Between 2009 and 2016, they helped draft six reports about issues related to viral pandemics, including the H1N1 pandemic.
    • Dr. John P. Holdren, 76, is a professor of environmental policy at Harvard. Holdren served as Barack Obama's chief science and technology adviser and also was a member of Bill Clinton's PCAST. He has led studies on energy, resources and population control and has called for urgent action to address climate change. He co-chaired the PCAST during Obama's time in office.
    • Eric Lander, 63, is a professor of biology at MIT and professor of systems biology at Harvard. He was one of the leaders of the Human Genome Project, an international mission which determined the DNA sequence of the entire human genome in 2003. As president of MIT and Harvard's joint biomedical centre, Lander partnered with the genomic testing firm Color to develop a COVID-19 screening method which is said to be providing results 50 percent faster than existing methods. He was also a PCAST co-chair under Obama.
    • Harold Varmus, 80, is a virologist and professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, a New York school involved in the development of the new testing method. In 1989, he was the co-recipient of the Nobel Prize in Medicine for studies of the genetic basis of cancer. Varmus also led the National Institutes of Health under Bill Clinton and was the director of the National Cancer Institute from 2010 to 2015. He was the third co-chair of Obama's PCAST.
    • William Press, 71, is a computer scientist and astrophycisist, who is currently teaching computer sciences and integrative biology at the University of Texas at Austin. He was one of the two vice-chairs of Obama's scientific council and served from 2012 to 2013 as the president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society.
    • Maxine Savitz, 73, is a scientist working with energy efficiency. She is the current vice president at the National Academy of Engineering. She worked at the US Department of Energy and its predecessor agencies from 1974 to 1983, with her highest position becoming Deputy Assistant Secretary for Conservation. Savitz was the second vice-chair of Obama's PCAST alongside William Press.
    • Christine Cassel, 74, is a visiting professor at the University of California, San Francisco. She is a prominent expert in geriatric medicine (health care of elderly people) and bioethics. She has served as president and chief executive officer of the non-profit National Quality Forum. At PCAST, she co-chaired the Hearing Technologies Working Group, a subgroup that advised Obama on issues relating to health information technology, specifically advances in hearing aid.
    • Edward Penhoet, 79, is Associate Dean of Biology at UC Berkley. He co-founded the biotech firm Chiron, which produced blood tests and vaccines and was acquired by Novartis for $5.1 billion in 2006. He is also working as a director at the San Fransisco-based healthcare venture capital firm Alta Partners. At the PCAST, he co-chaired the Hearing Technologies Working Group.
    • Christopher Chyba, 60, is an astrophysicist and professor at Princeton University focusing on solar system physics, planetary exploration, and the search for alien life. He has served on the National Academy of Sciences' Committee for International Security and Arms Control.
    • Susan L. Graham, 77, is a computer scientist and a professor at UC Berkley. She has been involved with Harvard for quite a while, a relationship that resulted in her joining one of the university's two governing bodies, the Harward Corporation, in 2011.
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, stockpile, science, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse