Register
04:41 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of a test missile launch as the Defense Department conducts a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California, U.S., August 18, 2019.

    US Mulls Extension of New START, Seeks 'Gentleman's Agreement' With Russia, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    US
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/06/1079370655_0:0:2560:1440_1200x675_80_0_0_cf44fd71cc499493a36149e65ee2d3f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005211079370686-us-mulls-extension-of-new-start-seeks-gentlemans-agreement-with-russia-report-claims/

    The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the only agreement limiting the number of nuclear weapons in Russia and the US to remain in effect, is set to expire in 2021, as the Trump administration keeps avoiding the extension, insisting instead that China must also take part.

    The White House is planning to prolong the New START treaty by several months, pursuing the combined goals of keeping the agreement in force, limiting the nuclear arms extension for both countries and encouraging China to join the agreement, Politico reported, citing unnamed administration officials. 

    Under US President Donald Trump's alleged plan, the decision will postpone the expiration of the New START treaty and add time to negotiate new limits on nuclear weapons with both Moscow and Beijing. Some have expressed concern, however, that the goal appears unrealistic and could lead to a nuclear arms race if treaty negotiations fail.

    An unnamed official described by Politico as one who "closely tracks nuclear policy" said that while the official deal is unlikely to happen, "they wanted at least a gentleman's agreement", that would not be "a binding legal document".

    "I don’t think anybody ever thought they were going to get an official deal but they wanted at least [a] gentleman’s agreement. The administration could seek a “one-year or two-year extension of the treaty while they get something — a gentleman’s agreement is probably too light, I think they wanted something in writing. But it wouldn’t be a binding legal document. I think it would just be in principle", the unnamed official said.

    Some remain optimistic about the idea of "buying time" to negotiate amendments to the agreement, as does Jon Wolfsthal, a former National Security Council member and currently a senior adviser to the disarmament group Global Zero.

    "A six-month extension to buy yourself some time to negotiate something new with the Russians — and call on the Chinese to join — inherently isn't bad. It might be a way to square the circle — if you can also be sure that the next administration has the leeway to extend [New START] more", Wolfsthal said to Politico. 

    "Time buying" can only last to February 2021, when the only remaining bilateral nuclear treaty between the two countries is set to expire. Amid the upcoming deadline, Russia has expressed its desire for the treaty to remain in effect and repeatedly invited the US to extend the agreement with no preconditions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that Moscow is waiting for the Trump White House to offer a date for the video call promised by the US to discuss arms control issues.

    Washington, however, has protracted the extension, demanding that China be a part of the agreement.

    China has refused to enter any trilateral agreement with Russia and the US, insisting that it is up to Moscow and Washington to fulfil the obligations to reduce the amount of nuclear weapon, so that conditions for other countries to join can be created.

    "The new START treaty remains the only important document in the field of nuclear weapons between Russia and the US and attracts a lot of attention. China has no intention to join any trilateral arms control talks", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

    After the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, caused by the Trump administration unilaterally exiting the agreement and claiming that Russia had broken it, the New START remains the only Russian-US nuclear arms control treaty is currently in force.

    Trump previously terminated a 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran, causing concern that the current US president will allow the New START to expire, which, according to some experts, could lead to a full-blown nuclear arms race between Moscow and Washington.

    Related:

    Russia Continues to Comply With New START Treaty - US State Department
    US Likely to Soon Decide Not to Extend New START Treaty - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
    Russia and US Suspend New START Treaty Inspections Until May Due to Coronavirus - Reports
    Tags:
    China, Russia, New START, nuclear, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse