Register
01:38 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (File) Members of the Security Council meet at U.N. headquarters

    US Blocks Russia-Sponsored UNSC Statement on Incursion in Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Julie Jacobson
    US
    Get short URL
    115
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005211079370497-us-blocks-russia-sponsored-unsc-statement-on-incursion-in-venezuela/

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States blocked a Russia-proposed UN Security Council draft press statement on the recent incursion into Venezuela, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia had disseminated a press element on the situation in Venezuela.

    "This is the draft proposed by Russia to be adopted after UN Security Council VTC [video teleconference] today. No accusations, only support of basic common things," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday. "It was killed by the [US mission to the United Nations] within 9 minutes from the start of the silence procedure."

    The draft statement rejected the use of force as stipulated by the UN Charter and reaffirmed relevant resolutions on Venezuela. It also called for the situation to be resolved without interference, by Venezuelans, within the framework of the UN Charter and the country’s constitution with full respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian envoy said during the UNSC meeting that Moscow does not believe that the Washington had no involvement in the recent attempted incursion into Venezuela.

    "The US authorities claimed that they have nothing to do with this. We would be glad to believe them, but failed to explain that, according to the contract, two American citizens were planning to take hostage of the legitimate Venezuelan President and bring him to the United States," Polyanskiy said. "For what purpose, may I ask?"

    On 3 May, Venezuelan authorities said an attempted maritime invasion by militants from Colombia had been prevented as eight militants were killed and several others detained.

    One of the detained individuals, US citizen Luke Denman who works for the security firm Silvercorp USA, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and bring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States.

    Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez later unveiled a 41-page contract worth $213 million between the Venezuelan opposition and private military firm Silvercorp USA to "capture/detain/remove" Maduro. The paper is believed to have signatures of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido himself; Sergio Vergara, a member of the opposition-controlled parliament; and Miami-based political consultant Juan Jose Rendon.

    "How does it correlate with constant ‘all options are on the table’ type messages by US authorities to Caracas, including a recent announcement of a 15 million US dollars bounty for President Maduro," the diplomat also questioned.

    In March, Washington indicted Venezuelan Maduro on charges of "narco-terrorism," as announced by US Attorney General William Barr, and pledged a $15 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture.

    In January, the US has recognized opposition figure Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela. He heads a self-proclaimed government in exile based in Bogota.

    Maduro has repeatedly accused the United States and Guaido of collaborating to overthrow his government to seize the country's natural resources.

    Related:

    US Mulls Redeploying Its Nukes From Germany to Poland, Closer to Russia's Borders
    Work on Sending Lung Ventilators From US to Russia Ongoing, Deputy FM Says
    Redeployment of US Nukes to Poland Would Be Direct Violation of Russia-NATO Agreement, Lavrov Warns
    US Attacking Own Firms Over Anti-Russia Sentiment, Moscow Says After AG Barr's Criticism of Apple
    Bloomberg Forged Data to Tarnish Russia Over COVID-19 Response - Russian Embassy in US
    Tags:
    block, draft, Russia, Venezuela, UNSC, UN
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse