Butt of the Joke: Video Captures Moment US Governor Tricked Into Reading Fake Name at Graduation

On Saturday, in order to congratulate the class of 2020, Republican Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves carefully read out graduating seniors’ names from across the state in a virtual commencement on Facebook Live. While rolling through the hundreds of names, the governor was pranked into reading “Harry Azcrac” and appeared to instantly realize the joke.
After reading the obviously made-up name aloud, Reeves is seen pausing for a second, doing his best to resume going through the list without, well, cracking up.
If anyone else wants a laugh 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/8ecPscWhFQ— Thomas DeMartini 🍸 (@ThomasDeMartini) May 16, 2020
“Proud moment: I got Tate Reeves to say the name Harry Azcrac on Facebook live. And yes I’ve been laughing for about 25 minutes now,” prankster Thomas DeMartini wrote in a Saturday tweet.
Reeves responded to the prank via Twitter on Tuesday in a now-viral post regarding the clever joke.
Harry’s submitter has a bright future as a Simpson’s writer!— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 19, 2020
In 10 minutes we’ll be honoring more graduates on Facebook Live. Maybe even Ben—the pride of the Dover family. https://t.co/Njw0GcNCXN
"Harry's submitter has a bright future as a Simpson's writer!" Reeves wrote. “In 10 minutes we’ll be honoring more graduates on Facebook Live. Maybe even Ben - the pride of the Dover family,” he wrote, hinting that "Ben Dover" might make an appearance during Tuesday's read-through of recent graduates.
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White responded by saying, “Congratulations to the entire Azcrac family.”
It’s great to see some comic relief amid such depressing, unprecedented times!
All comments
Show new comments (0)