Two Men Wanted in Japan Arrested in US Over Ex-Nissan Head Ghosn's Escape

US authorities have arrested a former special forces soldier, Michael Taylor, and another man, Peter Taylor, who are wanted in Japan for facilitating the escape of former Nissan Motor Co head Carlos Ghosn.
The two men are expected to appear before a federal judge in Worcester, Massachusetts, via a video link.
In April 2019, Ghosn was taken into custody, pending a trial that was expected to happen later that year. However, on New Year's Eve, he issued a statement saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon.
Japan’s investigative bodies proceeded to request that Interpol issue a so-called Red Notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country. However, Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.
