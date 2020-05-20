Register
10:18 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Erik Prince arrives for the New York Young Republican Club Gala at The Yale Club of New York City in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

    Erik Prince Sues The Intercept for Defamation After It Claims He Offered Russian Mercenaries Help

    Jeenah Moon
    US
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107768/85/1077688587_0:154:3072:1882_1200x675_80_0_0_5e3e0cb1f95b0cf891be2135d11dedf9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005201079361178-erik-prince-sues-the-intercept-for-defamation-after-it-claims-he-offered-russian-mercenaries-help/

    Blackwater military company founder Erik Prince faces several probes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, including allegations of lying to the US Congress during the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    Erik Prince, former US Navy officer and founder of private military company Academi LLC (formerly Blackwater), filed a defamation lawsuit against the news site The Intercept over an April article that alleged that he “sought in recent months to provide military services to a sanctioned Russian mercenary firm in at least two African conflicts”, RealClearInvestigations revealed, citing comments from Prince’s lawyer.

    In the article, titled “Erik Prince Offered Lethal Services to Sanctioned Russian Mercenary Firm Wagner”, the Intercept suggested that Prince, who is the brother of the current US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, earlier allegedly met with officials from Russia’s Wagner Group in order to offer his mercenary forces to support paramilitary activities in Libya and Mozambique. The Russian company apparently refused his services. The article did not provide any exact details about the purported offer but cited “three people with knowledge of the efforts” as sources.

    “Any business relationship between Prince and Wagner would, in effect, make the influential Trump administration adviser a subcontractor to the Russian military”, the article’s authors, Matthew Cole and Alex Emmons, claimed on 13 April.

    However, Prince’s attorney from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Matthew L. Schwartz, denied the allegations, arguing that his client had “no choice but to defend himself”, after ignoring falsifications against him for a long time.

    “This story was different”, Schwartz told the outlet. “The Intercept accused Erik Prince of being a criminal and a traitor based on dishonest and biased anonymous sources that it made no effort to corroborate”.

    The complaint against The Intercept, the publication’s authors, and media group First Look Media, was filed on 19 Tuesday in a District Court in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

    The lawsuit suggests that the defamation was made “with malice” and “as part of a long scheme by the Defendants to knowingly publish false, misleading, and defamatory statements about Mr. Prince in order to further the Defendants’ political agenda”.

    Previously, the Intercept extensively reported on FBI probes into Prince’s alleged activities, including an investigation over claims that he lied to Congress about communication with a Russian bank official in relation to the 2016 presidential campaign, as well as his alleged plot to illegally convert crop-dusting aircraft into “attack” planes. While the FBI investigations against the Blackwater founder are still ongoing, Prince has denied all the accusations, while Moscow has described claims about its purported interference in US presidential election as baseless.

    The U.S. Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    US Justice Department Mulls Criminal Charges Against Blackwater Founder Erik Prince - Report
    A report by The New York Times recently claimed that Prince recruited and trained former British and US spies to collaborate with investigative group Project Veritas in a bid to infiltrate some Democratic organizations “considered hostile” to President Donald Trump and hoard potentially incriminating evidence against them. A spokesman for Erik Prince declined to comment on these claims.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Russia, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), FBI Investigation, Erik Prince, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Reed Flute Cave, China
    Enigmatic Eerie Underworlds: The Most Unusual Caves on the Planet
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse