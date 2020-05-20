Pelosi-Trump Squabble Goes On as Speaker Calls POTUS 'Sensitive' After His 'Mental Problems' Line

US President Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi "a sick woman" after she labeled him "morbidly obese" amid his revelation on taking hydroxychloroquine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, noting that he puts his health at risk with the medication.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi retorted US President Donald Trump's shot in their altercation, saying that she did not know he would be so "sensitive" about his weight, noting that he does not deny himself pleasure to mock other people's shape.

"I didn't know that he would be so sensitive. He's always talking about other people's avoirdupois, their weight, their pounds", Pelosi said during her interview to MSNBC Tuesday.

Pelosi also recommended Trump to be more careful about what he says, as "his words weigh a ton" and instead of praising unapproved medications he should be saying something "that would help people".

"I think he should recognize that his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that has not been approved except under certain circumstances, he should be saying what your previous guest mentioned — things that would help people", she said.

After Trump revealed that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine in order to protect himself from the coronavirus, Pelosi expressed her concerns about the possible health risks because of this treatment, noting that the President is "morbidly obese". Trump responded to that, saying that Pelosi is "a sick woman", slamming her for having "a lot of mental problems".

Netizens divided when picking sides at this battle, not sure whether it is okay to support fat-shaming or insulting.

So are we mad at Nancy Pelosi for fat-shaming President Trump or nah? — Tax Guy (@recycledguys) May 20, 2020

​Some were sure with their side, however, eager to remind that nobody is perfect.

So Nancy Pelosi said #Trump is "morbidly obese." Did she say that going into or leaving the plastic surgeon's office? — Beorge Gashington (@coachellavirgo) May 20, 2020

Pelosi says Trump is morbidly obese. This coming from a woman who has been injecting a poisonous toxin into her face for 20 years. She looks like the Crypt-Keeper. — Kate Maloney (@KateMal08645762) May 20, 2020

​Some noted how Pelosi went on with the obesity punchline without directly mentioning it.

Bad ass momma Pelosi said, Trumps words weigh a ton. pic.twitter.com/8wzjy2XnSy — lin 🌎💗🗽🌊 (@LindaHigggins) May 20, 2020

Trump received criticizm for his decision to take hydroxychloroquine, as the anti-malaria drug has not been proven by clinical tests to be effective against COVID-19. There have also been warnings from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the medication, if used outside of hospital or clinical trials, could cause heart problems.