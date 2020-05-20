Video: Heavy Flooding Causes Dam Burst, Bridge Collapse in Michigan

"The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "State officials from multiple departments have been on-site throughout the day." Shelters for Edevenville Township residents were have been set up in schools in surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Emergency for areas downstream of the dam.
The NWS said Tuesday that Midland has received about several inches of rain Sunday, which resulted in "tremendous" runoff.
“A very slowly moving storm system and cold front pushing through the Midwest has produced anywhere from 100 to 200 mm (3 to 8 inches) of rainfall in just the past week from the western Great Lakes through northern Indiana and into southern Missouri,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jack Boston said.
