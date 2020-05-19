US Judge Sets 16 July Hearing on Flynn's Motion to Dismiss Criminal Charges

"Minute Order as to Michael T. Flynn granting motion to file amicus brief ... It is further ordered that the court schedules oral argument for July 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in courtroom 24A," the order said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Flynn's attorneys filed a motion asking a Circuit Court to force Judge Sullivan to grant the Justice Department's dismissal of the case.
Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced it was dismissing Flynn's prosecution, but Judge Sullivan put that move on hold.
Judge Sullivan has been considering a perjury charge against Flynn in order to prevent him from walking away free.
On 1 December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to the FBI. Flynn was prosecuted for lying to investigators about conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Moscow.
