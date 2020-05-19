Taking Hydroxychloroquine is Personal Decision for Someone to Make - Trump

Taking hydroxychloroquine is a personal decision for someone to make, US President Donald Trump said, as quoted by Reuters.
According to the agency, Trump thinks that hydroxychloroquine gives one an additional level of safety.
This comes after Trump's revelation about him taking this drug in order to prevent getting infected with coronavirus prompted much criticism among medical experts and online.
According to the US Food and Drug Administration, hydroxychloroquine should not be used outside hospitals or clinical trials because of serious side effects it may cause. There is not enough scientific evidence to say that hydroxychloroquine can be used as a preventative measure against COVID-19.
