16:58 GMT19 May 2020
    Kentucky cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game between Kentucky and Tennessee at the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, March 11, 2018, in St. Louis.

    'Alcohol Use & Public Nudity' Among Kentucky University Cheerleaders Gets Team's Coaches Fired

    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
    An off-campus retreat last summer reportedly involved university cheerleaders being thrown into the water while partially undressed.

    The entire coaching staff of University of Kentucky's cheerleading squad ended up being dismissed following a lengthy internal investigation which established that the coaches failed to exercise oversight at off-campus events that involved hazing, alcohol use and displays of nudity.

    As a result, head coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired from the program as the school has already launched a national search for a new coach.

    "The adviser and the coaches failed to stop a culture of hazing, alcohol use and public nudity at off-campus activities where they were present," the university's executive vice president for finance and administration said as quoted by ESPN. "Our students deserve more responsible leadership and the University of Kentucky demands it."

    The review determined that during the team's off-campus retreat last summer, some cheerleaders were directed to perform lewd chants as part of a hazing ritual, and engaged in an activity known as "basket toss" that involves team members being thrown into the water while being partially nude.

    Multiple cheerleaders also required medical assistance for intoxication after coaches didn't confiscate alcohol that was brought to the retreat by some team members.

    "They failed to take sufficient steps to address the conduct", University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said, arguing that the coaches knew or should've known about that inappropriate behavior. "They did not act in ways that would protect the health, safety and well-being of our students who were entrusted to their care. This is not who we are at the University of Kentucky. This is not what we do".

    The investigation also uncovered potential conflict of interests "involving businesses owned or operated by staff members who also employed cheerleaders", the media outlet notes, adding that the "program's use of school funds under the former staff members" has also become an object of scrutiny.

    investigation, alcohol, nudity, cheerleaders, university, Kentucky, United States
