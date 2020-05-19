Register
07:43 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    6ix9ine (Daniel Hernadez)

    Billboard Responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine's Claims Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Bought Top Chart Spot

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Fabebk / 6ix9ine (Daniel Hernadez)
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107934/73/1079347384_0:514:1232:1207_1200x675_80_0_0_91dbc03170798ced0ce2d78bf0552271.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005191079347367-billboard-responds-to-tekashi-6ix9ines-claims-ariana-grande-justin-bieber-bought-top-chart-spot/

    Grande and Bieber pushed back against the accusations, saying that it was Billboard's weighting approach and their fans who helped them get the No. 1 Spot in the Billboard Hot 100. The chart has also denied claims of corruption and insisted that the Grande/Bieber collaboration 'Stuck With U' had won fair and square.

    American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has accused Billboard of rigging their charts after a song by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber beat out his new track.

    Tekashi released 'Gooba', the lead single to his upcoming 2020 studio album, on 8 May, the same day the pop star duo put out the self isolation-themed song 'Stuck With U'.

    Their collaboration landed on the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 that week. 'Gooba' debuted at No. 3, below Doja Cat's 'Say So' remix with Nicki Minaj.

    Tekashi, who is under house arrest on charges accusing him of involvement with the street gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, then shared an Instagram video accusing Grande and Bieber of stealing the top spot.

    He showed forecasts that were allegedly sent to major record labels last week. The initial email put 'Say So' at No. 1, followed by 'Gooba'. 'Stuck With U' was purportedly projected to come in fifth.

    What are the accusations?

    The rapper also insinuated that 60,000 units of 'Stuck With U' were submitted to Billboard just before the end of the sales period, while half of them were bought by just six people. He added that Billboard refused to share information about who the credit cards linked to the purchases belonged to.

    Tekashi then accused Billboard of discounting 20 million of his song's 50 million digital streams (Billboard compiles its weekly chart according to sales, streaming, and airplay). "It's all manipulated," he said. "It's all fabricated. You can buy No. 1s. This is what these artists do, and it's not fair."

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от IM BACK AND THEY MAD (@6ix9ine)

    How did Grande and Bieber respond?

    The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker rebuffed the claims in a lengthy Instagram post in which she insisted that its was her and Bieber's fans that bought the song and helped it climb atop the chart. She also pointed to the Billboard rules that limit sales to four per person.

    Bieber likewise defended the duo; he explained that sales weight more than streams, and that a portion of Tekashi's streams was disregarded because they came from a global count, while Billboard only tracks US-based plays. He went on to explain that the last-minute disclosure of 60,000 units was part due to their team's effort to keep the sales in secret until the deadline.

    "60,000 units came because we don't disclose our numbers until end of week," Bieber said. "That's called strategy." He also denied the claims that 30,000 'Stuck With U' units were purchased by six credit cards as a "lie".

    "The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copie," he wrote. "Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out. Neilsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them."

    What did Billboard say?

    Billboard in a statement reiterated Bieber's assertion that it counts only US streams. Under this rule, 'Gooba' had only 55.3 million streams counted by the chart despite having more than 180 million views on YouTube.

    The statement also said that the Hot 100 forecast Tekashi referenced in his Instagram video was not created nor provided by Billboard to labels: "Those with access to sales, streaming and radio data from various sources often create their own chart models and update them at their own frequency. Billboard does not distribute any Hot 100 ranking forecast to labels, management or artists."

    Responding to the 60,000-unit sales spike, Billboard linked it to sales in Grande and Bieber's webstores. "A signed single or album is an accepted form of sales available to any artist and has been noted repeatedly within Billboard chart stories when such items have impacted the Hot 100. 6ix9ine, meanwhile, released a non-signed CD single/digital download on the last day of the tracking week via his webstore," read the statement.

    "As noted in this week’s story announcing the results on the latest Hot 100, 'Stuck With U' sold 108,000 in the tracking week ending May 14 and 'Gooba' sold 24,000, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data."

    Billboard did not explicitly deny that there was fraudulent activity regarding last-minute sales, but insisted that it always monitors all sales and works to remove "excessive bulk purchases" from final sales total. It said it had applied the same level of scrutiny to 'Stuck With U' sales.

    Tags:
    Billboard, United States, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Tekashi 6ix9ine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse