WH Physician Asserts Hydroxychloroquine Benefits Outweigh Risks

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed at the White House roundtable that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine himself "for a couple of weeks" as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

President's Physician Sean P. Conley has released a statement in which he and POTUS came to a decision that the benefits from using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against the COVID-19 disease outweigh the "relative risks".

"After numerous discussion he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks", the statement read.

Conley also committed in the statement to continue the monitoring of "the myriad studies" that investigate potential COVID-19 treatments.

Earlier in April, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that using hydroxychloroquine outside of hospitals could lead to heart problems.

The potential benefits of using hydroxychloroquine outweigh the risks, says statement from @WhiteHouse physician. pic.twitter.com/OTYQF71Kq5 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 19, 2020

​The statement followed Donald Trump admitting on his roundtable that he takes hydroxychloroquine himself as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, noting that he heard the "good stories" about the drug. He also stressed that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and has no symptoms caused by the medication.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug, and it was praised by US President and several epidemiologists as a possible effective way to combat COVID-19 in combination with zinc and azythromycin, which has not yet been proven by the clinical trials.

