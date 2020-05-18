Georgia Man Busted for Public Necrophilia, Charged With Woman’s Murder

When police officers in Macon, Georgia, responded to a call early Sunday morning about two people having sex on the front steps of a local homeless resource center, they got a lot more than they bargained for.
When the deputies arrived and found the couple in conjugal relations, they tried to break it up and send them on their way, local station CBS 46 reported. While the man got up and began getting dressed, the woman remained unresponsive. After an ambulance was called, first responders determined she had died some time ago.
The man, 55-year-old Kenny Whitehead of Macon, was held without bond and initially just charged with necrophilia - that is, having sex with a dead body. However, the Macon Telegraph reported Monday afternoon he had also been charged in the woman’s murder as well as rape after further police investigation.
