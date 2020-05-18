US Attorney General Dismisses Trump’s 'Obamagate' Conspiracy, Says Criminal Probe Unlikely

"As to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don't expect Mr. [US Attorney John] Durham's work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man", Barr said.
Barr said their concern of potential criminality is focused on other individuals.
US President Donald Trump's "Obamagate" refers to the recent release of documents suggesting Obama knew the Justice Department and FBI created a crime to prosecute his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and illegally spied on other members of the Trump campaign.
Barr said, citing a Supreme Court ruling, that there is a difference between abuse of power and a federal crime. Moreover, he said the US criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political attacks.
Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
