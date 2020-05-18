'This Is Nothing': Schwarzenegger Addresses Graduates Holding Fake Trump University Degree

Terminator star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has used a mock Trump University doctorate while filming a virtual address to 2020 graduates.
"You are celebrating that journey today, not just a piece of paper that you hang on the wall", Schwarzneger told the graduates in a video shared on Instagram. "This is nothing", he said, showing a fake Trump university diploma.
.@Schwarzenegger in his online commencement speech, urges students not to think of the diploma or ceremony as the main point of graduating - and holds up a fake doctorate made to look like it’s from Trump University to illustrate the point https://t.co/WuLzBHRyqq pic.twitter.com/m4VYkhTl0E— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 17, 2020
Schwarzenegger also advised young people to perceive the current COVID-19 pandemic as just one of the many obstacles they are going to face in their lives, while also referring to the example of his heart surgery.
"The reason why I'm telling you all this is because no matter how successful you are, life will throw obstacles in your path, like it was with my heart surgery or like with your graduation now", he said.
Due to the coronavirus-induced quarantine measures, college graduates this year have been locked up in their homes and have been unable to receive their diplomas at live, in-person ceremonies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)