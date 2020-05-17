Two Kushner Allies Reportedly Tapped ‘to Advance President Trump’s America First Agenda’

The US Domestic Policy Council is expected to be chaired by Brooke Rollins, who earlier worked on the First Step Act (FSA), important bi-partisan legislation to promote criminal justice reform in the country.

The news website Daily Caller has cited unnamed Trump administration sources as saying that the White House has tapped close allies of the US president’s new Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to help run the Domestic Policy Council.

The sources added that the council will be directed by former Office of American Innovation member Brooke Rollins, who also dealt with criminal justice reform-related issues when working on the First Step Act (FSA), a major bi-partisan legislation programme to promote such reform. Rollins will succeed Joe Grogan, who was earlier appointed by ex-presidential Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Brooke Rollins, Assistant to the President in the Office of American Innovation, on the First Step Act:



"It is truly a transformational effort to change our criminal justice system at the federal level..."#NextRevFNC pic.twitter.com/s9R8Uw1128 — The Next Revolution (@NextRevFNC) April 8, 2019

Another official, Derek Lyons, will reportedly go ahead with his job as White House staff secretary and simultaneously serve as counselor to President Donald Trump, due to be tasked with advising POTUS on domestic policy.

One of the sources described the new nominations as “instrumental moves to advance President Trump’s America First agenda and bring the country back in action over the rest of the year”.

The source added that POTUS along with Mark Meadows were “elevating two of the sharpest, most committed conservative minds in the White House”.

This was echoed by Meadows himself who told the Daily Caller that “in the first three years of the Trump administration there’s been no stronger fighter for the president’s agenda than Derek”, who had become “a tremendous asset to the White House”. According to the president's chief of staff, the White House is “thrilled to expand his role”.

The news outlet described Rollins and Lyons as close allies of Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, suggesting that the two officials will most likely play a crucial role in promoting POTUS’ push for reopening the economy following a possible end of the national COVID-19 lockdown.