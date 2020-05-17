Watch Videos of Massive Fire in Los Angeles That Wounded 10 Firefighters

A massive fire at a commercial centre in downtown LA which spread to several other buildings resulted in an unexpected blast that has injured at least ten firefighters, according to preliminary reports. At least one LAFD fire truck was also burned and covered in debris from the explosion. In response, the Los Angeles Fire Department issued a major emergency, sending at least 230 firefighters to the site of the incident in order to put out the flames and help the wounded.
Sounded like a flyover but no. FIRE! A few blocks away from my loft in #DTLA pic.twitter.com/LOUT21pMAW— Celia (@5thandspring) May 17, 2020
Several Los Angeles Police Department vehicles also arrived at the scene.
Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq— sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020
Users have shared numerous videos on Twitter and YouTube, depicting the raging blaze with a huge cloud of smoke rising above the building.
