First Named Storm of 2020 Hurricane Season Forms Off Florida

A tropical depression has formed off the coast of East Florida, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Saturday, adding later that it has strengthened into the first named storm and is expected to start the 2020 North Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm #Arthur Advisory 2: Reconnaissance Aircraft Finds the Depression East of Florida Has Strengthened Into Tropical Storm Arthur. A Tropical Storm Watch Remains in Effect For Portions of The North Carolina Coast. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 17, 2020
The NHC also advised interests in North Carolina to navigate the weather closely, as a tropical storm watch is likely to be issued for a portion of its area as well.
Hurricane Hunter aircraft and satellite images showing the low becoming better defined. A tropical or subtropical depression is expected to form later today, and a tropical storm watch may be issued for portions of the North Carolina coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/XKE0tezVg8— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 16, 2020
In the United States, the hurricane season usually kicks off in early June, so this one would be a preseason storm, which, however, has become a common occurrence lately, the NHC says.
